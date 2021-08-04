Saratoga Springs City Council asks to restrict alcohol sales in bars after 2 a.m.
A possible change to the time alcohol can be served in Saratoga bars is now in the county’s court. The Saratoga Springs City Council on Tuesday approved a request to the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors to seek state approval to prohibit the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption after 2 a.m., which would effectively snuff out the Saratoga Springs bar scene between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.dailygazette.com
