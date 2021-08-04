Jeff Mitton: Natural Selections: Western tiger swallowtails sip milkweed nectar and chew aspen leaves
Two species of milkweeds are abundant and conspicuous from the plains of Colorado to the montane region of the Front Range. The showy milkweed, Asclepias speciosa, is common along roadsides and in moist meadows, where its large and bright globes of pink and pinkish-purple flowers are readily apparent. The swamp milkweed, Asclepias incarnata, is semiaquatic, growing in marshes and beside creeks, where its rounded umbels of pink to reddish-violet flowers are displayed on stalks reaching over 5 feet tall.www.coloradodaily.com
