Las Vegas real estate executive charged with securities fraud
A Las Vegas executive who runs multiple real estate firms and once taught real estate law at UNLV has been charged with securities fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced last week that it charged Vestin Mortgage owner Michael Shustek with defrauding investors, alleging he “fraudulently enriched himself” and one of his companies “at the expense of” two other real estate investment firms he founded.www.reviewjournal.com
