Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies on Tuesday, as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook, while labour market strength lifted the kiwi in anticipation of a New Zealand rate hike within weeks. New Zealand’s jobless rate unexpectedly...

wkzo.com

EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar swings with currency markets nervous ahead of upcoming jobs data

* Dollar dips, then recovers, after weak private employment report * Yen shows appeal as safer haven * Kiwi continues to climb (Updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from a fall on Wednesday brought on by the release of an unexpectedly weak private employment report knocked down U.S. Treasury yields and may or may not have foreshadowed softness in jobs data due on Friday from the American government. After a steady day, the dollar index against major currencies fell as much as 0.2% on the report before turning back up. It was up less than 0.1% on the day at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT). The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was a big beneficiary with the dollar falling as low as 108.77. The euro and British pound also gained against the greenback. The euro was last trading at $1.1859, off less than 0.1% for the day. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3930. The swings show how uneasy the currency markets are ahead of the next big catalyst that might show whether economies will grow so quickly that they fuel inflation or slow due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. "It was a fairly big disappointment," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the government report, Issa said, but added, "the miss is substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more nervous going into Friday's report." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will be critical to the board's decisions about when and how to cut back on support for the economy. The ADP report does not capture changes in government employment. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury initially fell sharply and the 5-year yield slipped to its lowest since February. Those moves came after the ADP report and news that the government is considering reductions in debt issuance. Questions about the supply of Treasuries have been affecting yields and having spillover influence on the dollar. The dollar has lost value as declining yields have made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Before the ADP report, the euro had been flat against the dollar, giving up initial gains on data that showed euro zone business activity surged in July, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years. The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks. The kiwi was last up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, at $0.7061. The country's central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it tries to control an inflated housing market. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1408 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0890 92.0360 +0.07% 2.343% +92.1960 +91.8140 Euro/Dollar $1.1859 $1.1865 -0.05% -2.94% +$1.1899 +$1.1842 Dollar/Yen 109.2500 109.0300 +0.21% +5.74% +109.2550 +108.7250 Euro/Yen 129.55 129.35 +0.15% +2.07% +129.6100 +129.1500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9050 0.9041 +0.11% +2.31% +0.9061 +0.9019 Sterling/Dollar $1.3930 $1.3914 +0.13% +1.98% +$1.3957 +$1.3899 Dollar/Canadian 1.2541 1.2535 +0.04% -1.53% +1.2552 +1.2516 Aussie/Dollar $0.7400 $0.7393 +0.11% -3.79% +$0.7426 +$0.7388 Euro/Swiss 1.0731 1.0726 +0.05% -0.70% +1.0737 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8511 0.8529 -0.21% -4.77% +0.8532 +0.8506 NZ $0.7061 $0.7019 +0.61% -1.66% +$0.7088 +$0.7018 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8020 8.8215 -0.46% +2.25% +8.8245 +8.7780 Euro/Norway 10.4394 10.4650 -0.24% -0.26% +10.4750 +10.4180 Dollar/Sweden 8.5925 8.5979 -0.13% +4.84% +8.6123 +8.5666 Euro/Sweden 10.1914 10.2049 -0.13% +1.14% +10.2130 +10.1909 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; editing by Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
DailyFx

US Dollar at the Mercy of Economic Data, ADP Jobs Report in View

US DOLLAR, ADP EMPLOYMENT, FED, NFP, EUR/USD – TALKING POINTS:. US Dollar little-changed since last week’s Fed-inspired selloff. ADP jobs data eyed as preview of Friday’s official NFP release. EUR/USD struggling to make good on bullish Wedge breakout. The US Dollar has been little-changed on net since slipping in the...
EconomyCNBC

10-year Treasury yield slips to 1.14% after ADP jobs report disappoints

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors juggled growth fears following the release of disappointing employment data for July. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 3 basis points to 1.14% at around 8:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2 basis points to 1.82%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Recent Lows Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down, remaining near recent lows on Wednesday morning in Asia. Better-than-expected employment data in New Zealand raised expectations for interest rate hikes, while U.S. jobs data due throughout the week could indicate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable for the same. The U.S. Dollar Index that...
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller

USD/JPY, US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Federal Reserve - Talking Points. Fed’s Waller calls for tapering of MBS before Treasuries, a view opposed by the Committee. USD/JPY may look to reverse course in tandem with US yields, US 10Y down as low as 1.14%. Stocks give up early gains into the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady above $1.39 before Bank of England meeting

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied around $1.39 against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by risk sentiment in markets, optimism over the outlook for COVID-19 in Britain and some anticipation of a hawkish turn from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday. Britain’s pound has rebounded after...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips for 4th day as oil prices slide

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.4% lower * Canadian building permits rise 6.9% in June from May * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.8 basis points to 1.135% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday along with a two-week low for oil prices, but the currency stuck to a narrow range ahead of key economic data through the rest of the week. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2550 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.68 U.S. cents, adding to a string of modest declines since Friday. The currency traded in a range of 1.2515 to 1.2562. "There is a dearth of new factors to drive the CAD," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "Snap (Canadian) election speculation continues to simmer ... we note that the CAD has generally taken elections in its stride in the past." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a September vote any day now, taking advantage of a recovering economy and ramped-up vaccine roll out to try and regain the parliamentary majority he lost in 2019. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.4% lower at $68.15 a barrel, pressured by a surprise build in U.S. stocks and worries that the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on global energy demand. Canadian international merchandise trade data for June is due on Thursday and the July employment report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Data on Wednesday showed that the value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.9% in June from May. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he could envision a taper in bond purchases later this year. The 10-year rose 1.8 basis points to 1.135%, after earlier touching its lowest since Feb. 16 at 1.078%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler, Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessForexTV.com

Thai Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for the tenth straight meeting, on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of Thailand voted 4-2 to retain the interest rate at 0.50 percent. Two members sought a quarter-point reduction in rates. The bank had last...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar strength, Fed official's rate comment

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday after the dollar firmed and remarks from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official signalled the possibility of bringing forward policy tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.50 per ounce by 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1%...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

* Dollar up 0.2% after yields rise on Fed official's comments * Dollar recovers from disappointing private jobs report * Ether rises ahead of change in blockchain network (Updates prices, market activity.) By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that the central bank may reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than widely thought. The bullish comments on the U.S. economy, by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, triggered a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and turned market attention away from the release two hours earlier of an unexpectedly weak private employment report that had driven the dollar down. The dollar swung from being down 0.3% for the day to up 0.3%on the opposing clues on whether the United States will see strong economic growth and higher interest rates or a serious drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The ADP National Employment Report was seen as possibly foreshadowing softness in July jobs data due on Friday. But there were doubts about its value as a predictor and another report showed U.S. service industry activity jumping to a record high in July. The currency markets have been expecting Friday's non-farm payrolls report to be the next big catalyst for exchange rates, followed by comments expected at a symposium of central bankers at the end of this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the afternoon in New York, the dollar index against major currencies was up 0.2% to 92.246. The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was a big beneficiary of the dollar's initial fall on the ADP report and gained to 108.77 per dollar, but couldn't hold its break below 109. The dollar was last trading at 109.45 yen, up 0.4%. The euro and British pound also swung against the greenback. The euro was last trading at $1.1840, off 0.2% for the day. Sterling was down 0.2% to $1.3889. The initial downdraft came when the ADP report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. "It was a fairly big disappointment," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the government report, Issa said, but added, "the miss is substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more nervous going into Friday's report." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will be critical to the board's decisions about when and how to cut back on support for the economy. Fed policy maker Robert Kaplan told Reuters on Wednesday that more "progress" in the July and August jobs reports would be reason to start pulling back on bond purchases "soon." The dollar has lost value in recent weeks as declining yields made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 7% to $2,690 ahead of an upcoming change in the Ethereum blockchain network that will take some tokens out of circulation. Bitcoin rose 4% to $39,640. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (1914 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.2460 92.0360 +0.24% 2.517% +92.3110 +91.8140 Euro/Dollar $1.1840 $1.1865 -0.21% -3.09% +$1.1899 +$1.1833 Dollar/Yen 109.4500 109.0300 +0.39% +5.94% +109.6700 +108.7250 Euro/Yen 129.58 129.35 +0.18% +2.10% +129.8100 +129.1500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9062 0.9041 +0.25% +2.45% +0.9076 +0.9019 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3914 -0.18% +1.67% +$1.3957 +$1.3889 Dollar/Canadian 1.2549 1.2535 +0.12% -1.45% +1.2562 +1.2516 Aussie/Dollar $0.7381 $0.7393 -0.14% -4.02% +$0.7426 +$0.7370 Euro/Swiss 1.0728 1.0726 +0.02% -0.73% +1.0740 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8522 0.8529 -0.08% -4.64% +0.8532 +0.8506 NZ $0.7045 $0.7019 +0.41% -1.86% +$0.7088 +$0.7018 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8365 8.8215 +0.15% +2.89% +8.8480 +8.7780 Euro/Norway 10.4630 10.4650 -0.02% -0.04% +10.4778 +10.4180 Dollar/Sweden 8.6058 8.5979 -0.15% +4.99% +8.6126 +8.5666 Euro/Sweden 10.1894 10.2049 -0.15% +1.12% +10.2130 +10.1838 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sonya Hepinstall)
Businesswkzo.com

China outlook positive despite recent regulatory changes – AIA

(Reuters) – Financial company AIA retains a positive outlook on China, driven by its long-term structural growth and commitment to open up financial markets to foreign investors, despite its recent regulatory changes, group CIO Mark Konyn said. “International investor sensitivity to policy risk has certainly heightened,” Konyn, who’s firm manages...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hovers near lows as kiwi climbs

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday hovered around the levels it has held for days as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide on the outlook for interest rates. The greenback has lost ground against major rivals after the U.S. Federal Reserve in a policy statement...

