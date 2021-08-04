Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Listen Technologies Announces New President and CEO in Leadership Transition

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

BLUFFDALE, Utah (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Listen Technologies, the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 23 years, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Maile Keone as president and chief executive officer. Russ Gentner, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, will transition to chairman and chief strategist.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Ceo#Radio Frequency#Leadership Transition#Bluffdale#Prweb#Proav#Listen Technologies#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesslstribune.net

GEHA Names New President And CEO

GEHA announced that its Board of Directors has named Arthur A. Nizza, DSW, as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Nizza has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the health care industry and has held senior leadership roles at major integrated delivery systems in the Midwest and Northeast. His experience includes roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at for-profit and non-profit companies, academic medical centers and faith-based institutions. Most recently, Nizza served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UnityPoint Health (UPH) in Des Moines, Iowa.
Health Servicesbpr.org

Angel Medical Center Announces New CEO

Angel Medical Center has a new CEO. Mission Health has named Clint Kendall the new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Office of the Macon County hospital. “I am excited to be in the community of Franklin and look forward to caring for the people of this area in my new role at Angel Medical Center. I hope to meet many of you in the coming months,” said Kendall in a press release.
Businessaithority.com

Syngene Announces Senior-Level Appointments

Alex Del Priore appointed as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services. Alan Collis appointed as Vice President, Integrated Drug Discovery Services. Syngene International, an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company, has appointed two senior leaders, Alex Del Priore and Dr. Alan Collis, with effect from 26th July 2021. Alex Del Priore has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Services. Alan Collis joins as the Vice President, Integrated Drug Discovery services. They will both be based in the United States of America (USA), which is one of the key markets for the Company.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stratosphere Networks Advisor to Participate in Midwest Contact Center Association In-Person Event

MWCCA gathering in Oak Brook, Illinois will feature customer strategy expert Brad Cleveland. Stratosphere Networks has announced that one of the company’s enterprise technology advisors will participate in a Midwest Contact Center Association event on Thursday, August 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Pinstripes in Oak Brook, Illinois. Kendra Karczewski, who serves on the MWCCA Board of Directors, will join contact center practitioners and industry partners at the gathering, which will feature customer strategy expert Brad Cleveland as the keynote speaker.
BusinessMySanAntonio

TrueAccord Announces Organizational Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Digital-first debt collection fintech readies for continued B2B and B2C expansion with strategic leadership reorganization. TrueAccord Corporation, a debt collection company offering digital-first and consumer-centric solutions for resolving debts, today announced changes to its executive leadership team to support a planned expansion of products and services. The changes include Sheila Monroe, who previously served as CEO, moving to a new role as chief growth officer for TrueAccord’s parent company, One True Holding Company, with Mark Ravanesi, formerly chief revenue officer (CRO), filling the role as newly appointed CEO of TrueAccord. One True Holding Company also named a chief marketing officer (CMO), Naama Bloom, to drive integrated marketing as the company looks to engage new and different clients.
Fowler, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Fowler bank announces president/CEO retirement, names replacement

FOWLER — The Board of Directors of Benton Financial Corporation and Fowler State Bank would like to announce president/ CEO Steven Pettet’s retirement at the end of the year, according to a news release. Pettet recently celebrated his 45th anniversary at the Bank. He was named President/ CEO on Jan....
EconomyInside Higher Ed

ACCT Appoints New President and CEO

Jee Hang Lee will serve as the new president and CEO of the Association of Community College Trustees, according to an announcement from the ACCT Board of Directors Tuesday. Lee, who will start the new role in November, is currently ACCT’s senior vice president and previously served as vice president for public policy and external relations. He has worked for the nonprofit for 15 years.
Retailbeautypackaging.com

BeautyHealth Expands Executive Leadership

The Beauty Health Company (BeautyHealth), a global category-creator in beauty health with its flagship brand HydraFacial, has appointed Ben Baum as chief experience officer, effective immediately, and Stephan Becker as president of EMEA, effective October 1, 2021. Ben Baum, Chief Experience Officer. Baum has over two decades of experience as...
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Bolsters Board and Leadership with Key Appointments

Jeff Eccles Appointed Senior Vice President of Technology. The IMAGINE Group, a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Board of Directors and Leadership Team to support its business transformation efforts and accelerate its growth strategy and technological innovation. Marketing Technology News: NEP Launches New...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Announces Appointment of New CEO, Additional Management Transitions

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1)Â today announced its appointment of Lorne Rapkin as the company's new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Rapkin succeeds Julia Frank, who will continue as the company's chief operating officer. In addition, Shariq Khan, the company's director of finance, has been appointed the company's new chief financial officer. According to the update, Rapkin previously served as PlantX Life's chief financial officer and brings a robust financial acumen and unique business expertise to the CEO position. He will be tasked with meeting the demands of PlantX's strategic growth in an evolving industry and ensuring execution of the company's future development plans. "As PlantX transitions into a new chapter, we have seen a rising interest and demand among our shareholders to strengthen the company," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Lorne's appointment as CEO aims to integrate our shareholders' views within the overall direction of the company. As chief financial officer, he has had an integral role in the founding of PlantX, and he has been adding exceptional value ever since. Lorne is a natural born leader whose strategic vision and strong work ethic will strengthen PlantX to ensure its long-term success."
Businessorlandomedicalnews.com

etectRx™ Announces New CEO

Company Founder Takes the Helm of etectRx, a Digital Health Company. etectRx™, Inc. (etectRx™), a privately held digital health company, today announced the appointment of Eric Buffkin as its next president and CEO. etectRx received FDA clearance for its novel ingestible event marker, the ID-Cap™ System in late 2019, and has been building momentum over the past two years through clinical studies and industry partnerships.
Businessblooloop.com

Gateway Ticketing Systems promotes Tom Chiarella to Executive VP

Gateway Ticketing Systems, a leading provider of admission control systems, has announced the promotion of Tom Chiarella to the role of Executive Vice President and Head of Product. This reinforces the leadership’s confidence in his vision for the future of the company and its Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution.
Businessaithority.com

XanEdu Publishing Announces New Organizational Structure, Aligned With Company’s Continued Growth and Focus On Innovative Solutions for Accessible Learning Experiences

XanEdu, an educational products and services company working with the higher education and K-12 markets, announces multiple changes to its organizational structure, including additions to the company’s Executive Leadership Team, effective August 1, 2021. “XanEdu continues to experience tremendous growth, thanks in part to our strong relationships with Open Education...
Businessmartechseries.com

OpenCorporates Appoints New CEO to Strengthen its Leadership in Transparent Company Data

Sarah Arana-Morton succeeds founder Chris Taggart, as OpenCorporates targets ambitious growth in emerging transparent company data market. OpenCorporates, the go-to foundational source of reliable, transparent and real-time company data, has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Arana-Morton, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Arana-Morton succeeds Chris Taggart, the company’s...
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Los Angeles Business Journal

AMES CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, JULY 20, 2021 Industry leader Ames Construction, Inc. announced that effective July 20, 2021, Raymond G. (Butch) Ames has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. A longtime advisor to the Company, Jerry Ouimet has been appointed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. In announcing his new position, Mr. Ames expressed his gratitude for his co-shareholders, John Ames, Ron Ames and Mark Brennan, and for the contribution and leadership of Ames founder Richard Ames. Together, they grew the family business over the last 60 years. He also expressed appreciation for the many loyal and dedicated employees who have helped make Ames the successful company it is today. During his remarks, Mr. Ames stressed that Ames Construction has been built upon a rock solid culture of loyalty, honesty, integrity and innovation and is in a strong position with a stable workload and a healthy future. Mr. Ames continued: “Although the only constant in our industry is change, the Company must not lose its culture or core values, which stress continual development today of the leaders of tomorrow, being committed to our employees and their families and contributing to our communities. In introducing Jerry Ouimet as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Ames Construction, Mr. Ames said that Jerry Ouimet has the skills and character necessary to lead the Company through the next critical years. Mr. Ouimet has a wide range of experience and is known and respected in our industry. He is tough but fair, is an excellent communicator and, most importantly, has the same can-do attitude that has made the Company one of the most successful enterprises in our industry. In speaking of his new position, Mr. Ouimet said, “This is a great company and it is an incredible honor for me to be asked to join the Ames Construction family. I want to thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with our many skilled professional field and office employees while building on the incredible foundation we have today.” Headquartered in Minnesota, Ames has regional offices and projects throughout the United States. The Company is recognized as a leader in the Commercial, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Rail, Renewable Energy, Water and Wastewater industry sectors. Ames Construction ranked 73rd in Engineering News-Record Magazine’s 2021 list of the top 400 contractors.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Laurentian Chamber of Commerce hires new president/CEO

QUAD CITIES — The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Teresa Appelwick as the organization’s newpPresident and CEO. She begins her tenure with the chamber on August 17. Appelwick joins the organization after most recently serving as the director of operations for the Great Falls Area Chamber...

Comments / 0

Community Policy