Council members are encouraging residents who may need it to seek help now that the eviction moratorium and utility shut-off moratorium have ended. Housing Committee Chair Marie Carrubba said there are a number of financial programs available through the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau, “There are a number of programs available to assist individuals in either getting actual financial aid, or working out a payment plan either with their mortgage holder or with their landlord, how to assist in trying to repay or get loans, or get actual grants if they’ve been impacted by COVID to help with those situations.”