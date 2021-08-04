A Saturation of Fear

The official report concluding the five-month investigation of allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexual harassed women and created a hostile work environment is damning and conclusive. Attorney General Letitia James announced at Tuesday’s press conference that the two outside investigators found that at least 11 women had been harassed by the governor, including two previously unknown accusers. The report includes allegations by a woman (referred to as Executive Assistant #1) that Cuomo repeatedly hugged her, with the hugs increasing in tightness and intensity over time until she was actively pulling her pelvis away. She also said he reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast and “on occasion” her butt—once while taking a selfie with her. He also allegedly groped another state employee as they were being photographed. Asked about the hugs while being interviewed by investigators, Cuomo said that he would “would go along” with tight hugs that Executive Assistant #1 initiated because he did not “want to make anyone feel awkward about anything.” The report notes that Cuomo ran his finger down the back of a state trooper (one of the new accusers) while saying “hey, you,” kissed her on the cheek in front of her colleague while she was on his protective detail, and, when she held the door open for him on another occasion, ran his hand across her belly to her right hip. He also asked the trooper why she didn’t wear a dress, said her suit made her look like an “Amish person,” and told her he was looking for a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”