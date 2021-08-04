Cancel
A Takings Clause Lawsuit Against the CDC Eviction Moratorium

By Ilya Somin
The Centers for Disease Control's enactment of a new, modified version of its eviction moratorium is not the only significant new legal development on this front. Last week, a group of plaintiffs led by the National Apartment Association (a trade association of owners and managers of rental housing) filed a takings lawsuit against the original version of the CDC moratorium. They argue that the moratorium qualifies as a taking requiring "just compensation" under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The cover sheet indicates they are seeking an estimated $26 billion in compensation payments.

