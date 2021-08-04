Cancel
NCAA ‘significantly undervaluing women’s basketball’ & tournament TV rights, per gender equity review

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 18, 2021, Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince posted a social media video that contrasted the shocking differences between the weight room provided to men’s basketball players and those provided to the women. Because the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were both being held in singular locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of equality between the two sides had never been made clearer.

