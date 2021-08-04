Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA Says Cold Shadows on the Lunar Surface Can Explain Moon Water Mystery

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shadows cast by the roughness of the Moon’s surface create small cold spots for water ice to accumulate even during the harsh lunar daytime. Scientists are confident that water ice can be found at the Moon’s poles inside permanently shadowed craters – in other words, craters that never receive sunlight. But observations show water ice is also present across much of the lunar surface, even during daytime. This is a puzzle: Previous computer models suggested any water ice that forms during the lunar night should quickly burn off as the Sun climbs overhead.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Water#Water Molecules#Water Ice#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Jpl#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Earth’s rotation slows down: what are the consequences?

Since the Earth originated 4.5 billion years, little by little, his rotation slowed down. Although that is not noticeable throughout life, this slow but inexorable brake has as a clear consequence the lengthening of the days. However, this phenomenon could also be connected with the oxygenation of the earth’s atmosphere.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Oxygen Burst Was Tied to Earth's Biggest Mass Extinction, Scientists Say

The Permian-Triassic extinction event that happened some 252 million years ago is the worst extinction event our planet has ever seen. It wiped out around 90 percent of marine species and some 70 percent of vertebrate species on land, and was so severe that it's often called the Great Dying. There are still lots of unanswered questions about the event, from its overall timescale to its causes, but a new study offers some intriguing extra detail on the calamity: a sudden spike in oxygen levels in the world's oceans at the same time as this widespread extinction was happening. The researchers behind...
AstronomyIFLScience

Gigantic Tsunami Ripples Suspected To Be From Dino-Killing Asteroid Impact

Researchers say they have found marks left behind as tsunamis produced by the infamous dinosaur-killing asteroid reached shallow waters off North America 66 million years ago. If they're right, these are the largest such formations on Earth. Dr Gary Kinsland of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was involved in...
Astronomymarthastewart.com

A Star Is Speeding Through the Milky Way at Nearly Two Million Miles an Hour

Scientists are the first to know about rare sightings out in the galaxy, and most recently, they discovered one extraordinary find: a star moving at lighting speed in the Milky Way. According to new research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, this star is a piece of shrapnel from a supernova (a cosmic explosion that happens when a white dwarf star gets too big to support itself and releases a massive amount of energy) that is still speeding its way through space. "This star is moving so fast that it's almost certainly leaving the galaxy…[it's] moving almost two million miles an hour," JJ Hermes, the assistant professor of astronomy at Boston University College of Arts and Sciences, said. "To have gone through partial detonation and still survive is very cool and unique, and it's only in the last few years that we've started to think this kind of star could exist," added Odelia Putterman, a former Boston University student and lab scientist.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Rover Gets Up Close To Mysterious Stone Arch Found On Martian Surface

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered a small, naturally-formed stone arch in the Gale Crater on Mars. The high-definition image of the formation is available to download at the official photo repository, though NASA-JPL engineer Kevin M Gill has also personally stitched the images together for a more detailed look. While...
AstronomyCNET

Perseid meteor shower 2021 is nearing its peak: How to watch the show

The Perseid meteor shower, a stunning celestial display, delivers eye-opening shooting stars that can be seen blazing over Earth. We can thank debris from large comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle slamming into Earth's atmosphere for the spectacle. You don't want to miss it, and here's how you can see the shower as it ramps up.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

What does the edge of the solar system look like?

Earth is the sixth planet from the edge of the solar system, meaning we're none too near this cold and inhospitable frontier. But we've sent out various spacecraft over the years, so do we have any idea what the edge of the solar system looks like?. The answer is yes,...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA Mars helicopter scouts out rocks with 'curious lines'

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is gearing up for its 11th flight, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night. It's a fairly simple relocation flight, so it's not expected to be as dramatic as the previous airborne journey. The Ingenuity team is still poring over images the rotorcraft snapped on that flight, and there are some noteworthy rocks on display.
ScienceFuturity

Erupting volcano’s collapsing crater confirms friction ideas

A new analysis of the 2018 collapse of Kīlauea volcano’s caldera helps to confirm current ideas about how friction works on earthquake faults. The model quantifies the conditions necessary to start the kind of caldera collapse that sustains big, damaging eruptions of basaltic volcanoes like Kīlauea and could help to inform forecasting and mitigation.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Identifies Most Likely Locations of the Early Molten Moon’s Deep Secrets

Shortly after it formed, the Moon was covered in a global ocean of molten rock (magma). As the magma ocean cooled and solidified, dense minerals sank to form the mantle layer, while less-dense minerals floated to form the surface crust. Later intense bombardment by massive asteroids and comets punched through the crust, blasting out pieces of mantle and scattering them across the lunar surface.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Ingenuity Mars helicopter gearing up for 11th Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is getting set for its 11th off-Earth flight, which could happen early Thursday morning (Aug. 5). The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed with the Perseverance rover inside Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18. Six weeks later, the little rotorcraft deployed from Perseverance's belly and began a month-long flight campaign to demonstrate that aerial exploration is feasible on the Red Planet.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.

Comments / 0

Community Policy