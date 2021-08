Dakota State Track & Field had four athletes earn All-Academic awards on Thursday. The honors were awarded yesterday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association. The criteria to be considered for the award is cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The athletes also needed to qualify for the NAIA Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field National Championships and must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the certifying institution. Jacia Christiansen and Maxwell Cruse received the recognition after qualifying for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in full marathon. Alex Derr and Conner Tordsen were the other two from the team to earn the award.