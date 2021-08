Two native Oklahomans with a love for their home state and a love of musical theater have an idea to promote both in a big way. Charles Jones II and Regina Dowling have almost all the pieces in place to launch a reality television competition called Opening Night America, which will showcase new musicals for a broad audience. They’ve picked the four musicals for the first competition. Kristin Chenoweth, the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and star who was one of Dowling’s classmates and friends at Oklahoma City University, has already signed on as a celebrity mentor. They know the format of the 13-episode show and how they’re going to highlight the musicals and the work of the creative teams behind them.