Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

That One Friend Who Doesn’t Believe About The Virus And Who Got Covid

By Large
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This is one of those stories where you start off with, "we've all got that one friend". I have a friend of mine and together we meet with folks weekly. Everyday people. It's a community thing. I don't want to go into specifics to protect that person and so on.

975now.com

Comments / 0

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Relationshipsbuzzfeednews.com

How Are You Dealing With Friends Who Aren't Vaccinated?

Even though vaccines are readily available in the United States, some people are still choosing not to get them, causing tension in friendship groups. BuzzFeed News wants to hear how you're dealing with friends who aren't vaccinated. Have you cut them off? Gotten into a fight? Are things awkward now?
Sciencereviewjournal.com

LETTER: What about those who survived COVID?

Everyone seems to be missing one important aspect of this current situation facing Nevadans. My wife and I, like many Americans, “survived” COVID. We have natural immunity. Our natural immunity is stronger than that provided by vaccines. This is science. Once your body is exposed and fights the virus, it has immunity.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘I didn’t think it would be this bad’: Unvaccinated woman reveals regret after getting Covid because she was scared of shot

A North Carolina woman who was scared of getting vaccinated is pleading with Americans to get the shot after falling gravely ill from the Covid-19 Delta variant. Eketrina Wilson, 39, issued the urgent warning after winding up in an intensive care unit at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and struggling for breath.
Public HealthWashington Post

Opinion:Why many of the unvaccinated insist on going without

Brian Broome is the author of “Punch Me Up to the Gods.”. Ever since I was young, I have known this dude who denigrated everything I did or loved. It was as if he’d go out of his way to do it. Whenever I saw him in public, I would try to hide. But he would invariably spot me and come swaggering over. We’d make small talk until he’d eventually ask something like this:
Public HealthDaily Record

Letter: We can put COVID-19 behind us if everyone gets vaccinated

Everybody needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This should not be a controversial statement. It's our best defense against a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans, so far. The number of people infected each day dropped 90% from January to June as Americans got vaccinated. But now those...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy