Reale leads after WV Amateur third round
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A familiar name in the West Virginia golf scene is 18 holes from winning the top amateur event in the state. Hurricane’s Philip Reale posted a five-under 65 Tuesday on the Greenbrier’s Meadows course to take a one-shot lead following the third round of the West Virginia Amateur. His day included just one bogey, and multiple chances on the back nine to move to six-under for the day and potentially tie the course record of 64.woay.com
