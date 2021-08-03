Cancel
Rookie forward Greg Brown is all in on Trail Blazers Summer League

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to witness some fun dunks and elite overall athleticism in Las Vegas while watching Trail Blazers rookie forward Greg Brown III. After entering the 2021 NBA draft with zero picks, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired pick No. 43 from the New Orleans Pelicans for a future second-round selection and financial considerations.

www.nbcsports.com

NBA247Sports

2021 NBA Draft: Greg Brown picked by Pelicans in second round, traded to Blazers

The Texas program’s second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is in the books with Greg Brown’s selection by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round. The Pelicans took Brown with the No. 43 overall pick and traded his draft rights to the Portland Trail Blazers, getting the process started 24 picks after the New York Knicks took Kai Jones at No. 19 overall (Jones’ draft rights were sent to the Charlotte Hornets following his selection).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Greg Brown

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
NBABlazer's Edge

Does it Matter that Blazers’ Pick Greg Brown was a Top 10 Recruit?

The Trail Blazers re-entered the 2021 NBA Draft to select Texas forward Greg Brown III in the second round. Prior to his time at Texas, Brown was tabbed as a consensus top 10 recruit. In the aftermath of Thursday’s events, several pundits have pointed to Brown’s former recruiting status. But what does the last decade of say about players that have followed a similar path?
NHLthemackreport.com

#70: Greg Brown lands USHL head job

Former Boston College assistant Greg Brown is the new head coach of the Dubuque Fight Saints in the USHL. The move happened last month, but I don’t think I noted it in any previous newsletters. Brown was reportedly linked to some open college assistant jobs after he was let go by the New York Rangers, where he…
NBAPosted by
LonghornCountry

NBA Draft Preview: Texas Longhorns Forward Greg Brown

The words "athletic" and "athleticism" have been thrown around frequently when discussing the talent coming out of Texas for the 2021 NBA Draft, and rightfully so. The combination of Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, and Greg Brown seemed to terrorize college basketball in 2020 with vicious posters and towering length on the way to helping the Longhorns secure the first Big 12 Men's Basketball title in school history. Now, all three have almost guaranteed themselves a chance to have their name called this Thursday when the NBA draft begins.
College SportsNBA

Greg Brown III University of Texas Highlight Reel

Check out highlights of new Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III, courtesy of the University of Texas. Last season with the Longhorns, Brown was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and Freshman Team.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Blazers to acquire No. 43 pick Greg Brown from Pelicans

The Trail Blazers have agreed to acquire the No. 43 pick in the draft from the Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports (via Twitter) that Portland is using its newly-acquired selection to nab Texas power forward Greg Brown. Portland had no picks heading into the night. Andrew Lopez...
