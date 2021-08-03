Cancel
Rocklin, CA

Family Of Well-Liked Rocklin Man Found Slain At Home Asking For Public’s Help To Find Killer

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Detectives now believe the man killed in his Rocklin home may have been targeted.

Cameron Gabriel was found dead one week ago today. His family says he had no enemies.

“That was the kind of guy Cameron was,” said Joseph Headley, Gabriel’s brother-in-law.

A family member found 48-year-old Gabriel’s name tag at the crime scene. On it, Gabrial wrote reminders to himself: “Be generous, patient, and diligent.”

They also found a fortune from a cookie about love for his family.

“That paper…I think that expressed his kind of attitude,” said Headley.

It’s the last memory they will have of him, and they say it shows who Gabriel was.

One week ago, Gabriel’s roommate came home from a long weekend to find his friend of 20 years shot to death. Police say someone broke into their house. Photos show the back bedroom where the family believes Gabriel got trapped. He was shot seven times.

“That someone could take another life…for whatever the motive winds up to be…it’s incomprehensible,” said Headley.

It turns out Gabriel had been dead for days. Police believe a break-in happened late Saturday into Sunday morning. No one was home and no one called the police.

“Whoever did this is still out there,” said Headley.

Police say they’re now reviewing Ring video which shows a shadowy figure entering the home around the time the crime happened. It’s something they’re not releasing.

Police don’t have a motive, which puts neighbors on edge.

“To know that somebody in our neighborhood that we know and love and it just…gives me chills,” said a neighbor.

Joe says now, with little answers, the family is living in fear, not knowing what motivated this crime.

“They are locking their doors in ways they haven’t before because someone close to them was violently murdered,” said Headley.

Family members are now calling for those with any information to come forward to bring closure to Gabriel’s story.

Police say that they don’t believe anything was taken from the home at the time of Gabriel’s murder. They’re now reviewing surveillance video, which could be released by next week.

