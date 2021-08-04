Cancel
Pueblo County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued August 3 at 8:13PM MDT until August 3 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
KRDO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have. fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,. highways, streets...

