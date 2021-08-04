Social media personality stops in Albuquerque for food challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular social media personality is bringing her passion for food challenges to New Mexico, highlighting some local restaurants. Raina Huang is known to her half a million Youtube subscribers for traveling and completing food challenges. This time, she showed them some challenges in Albuquerque. “I just thought it was a very interesting place and Albuquerque isn’t really known for any food challenges,” she said.www.krqe.com
Comments / 1