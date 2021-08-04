West Nile virus activity increasing in south Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – The Office of Commissioner James Noack is reporting that nine mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile virus in the last week. This activity in the mosquito population, revealed through routine mosquito surveillance, can lead to an increased risk of people contracting the disease. Commissioner Noack is responding by treating the affected areas multiple times over the next week.hellowoodlands.com
Comments / 1