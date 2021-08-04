Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tencent limits gaming for kids after official media critique

By ZEN SOO
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abHiX_0bH0qJOT00

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium."

Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

The newspaper article named Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game as one that minors were addicted to, and cited a student as saying that some played the game for eight hours a day. The online article was removed hours later.

“‘Spiritual opium’ has grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions,” the newspaper said, adding that no industry should be allowed to develop in a manner that will “destroy a generation.”

On Tuesday, Tencent said in a statement it will limit gaming time for minors to one hour a day, and two hours a day during holidays. Children under age 12 will also be prohibited from making purchases within the game, the company said.

Under Chinese law, users under age 18 can play online games for a maximum of one and a half hours a day, and three hours during holidays.

Tencent also called for the industry to control gaming time for minors and discuss the possibility of banning those younger than 12 from playing games.

It was not clear if Tencent issued the curbs in light of the article. The company did not immediately comment.

The critique of the gaming industry sparked a selloff of stocks in Chinese gaming companies including NetEase amid fears that the gaming industry could be the next to experience a clampdown.

Chinese authorities in recent months have targeted e-commerce and online education, implementing new regulations to curb anti-competitive behavior after years of rapid growth in the technology sector.

Last month, authorities banned companies that provide tutoring in core school subjects from turning a profit, wiping out billions in market value from online education companies such as TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.

“Obviously there’s great concern over policy uncertainty because this is not just about online education, there was also talk about data security and now, about mobile games,” said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

“So the future will be highly uncertain, it is difficult to give a fair valuation on these stocks and investors will take a wait-and-see approach and be relatively prudent in this sector as we don’t know what will happen next.”

Tencent’s stock price closed down 6.11% at 446 Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Netease Games#Online Games#Tencent Holdings#Ap#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese#Netease#Tal Education#Everbright Sun Hung Kai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Related
Chinadallassun.com

China attracting universal dislike: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], July 12 (ANI): China's disrespect for the personal freedom of people has become one of the topmost reasons for fading Beijing prestige under President Xi Jinping. A poll released last week by the Pew Research Center showed that an average of 69 per cent of respondents in 17...
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Understanding China’s Financial Market Chaos – Ethan Yang

Virtually the entire Chinese economy, especially sectors with heavy investment inflows such as technology, social media, and private education, is in a state of flux. Foreign investors are pulling their positions, Chinese CEOs are under strict scrutiny, and stocks are in a free fall as Chinese regulators continue to unleash a regulatory tide fueled by both politics, as well as a genuine desire to alter the economy. CNBCreported on July 25, 2021, that,
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why Alibaba Rival Tencent's Stock Is Plummeting Today

Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled as much as 10.2% in early trading hours on Tuesday. What’s Moving? Alibaba Group Holdings’ (NYSE: BABA) rival Tencent HK shares were down by HKD 49 in early trading. The U.S. shares of the company had closed 0.20% higher at $61.32 on Monday.
Tokyo OlympicsVoice of America

As Winter Olympics Near, China Ups Intimidation of Foreign Media

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - In six months, throngs of foreign media will arrive in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. They may be welcomed by a wide-ranging Chinese government campaign to foment public anger against Western journalists, who have been increasingly harassed because of their reporting. Chinese state media, diplomats,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gree, Tencent's Supercell settle mobile gaming patent dispute

(Reuters) - Tokyo-based Gree Inc and Tencent-owned Supercell Oy have settled litigation accusing Supercell, which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," of infringing its mobile gaming patents, according to a filing in Texas federal court. Gree had already won over $100 million from jury awards...
StocksNBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Chinese Online Gaming Stocks Come Under Pressure Again

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday. Investors monitored Hong Kong-listed shares of firms related to the Chinese video game sector after China's state media once again took aim at the industry. Australia recorded a trade surplus of around 10.5 billion Australian dollars (about $7.75 billion) in July, according to...
EducationPosted by
AFP

Chinese tutoring firms' shares tank after Beijing crackdown

Shares in Chinese tutoring firms tumbled Monday after Beijing imposed new rules on companies to register as non-profit organisations, effectively wiping out business models in the multibillion-dollar sector and hammering their owners' fortunes. China's for-profit tutoring sector has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years, with excessive workloads and prohibitive costs of a "good" education coming under the spotlight.
Video Gamesmobileworldlive.com

Tencent expands global gaming push

Tencent this week stepped up its overseas push with the acquisition of two European gaming companies and the opening of a studio in Canada by its TiMi Studio Group. On 19 July the Chinese web giant upped a minority stake held in Sweden-based Stunlock Studios since 2019 to a majority holding for an undisclosed sum. The same day, Tencent agreed to acquire UK-headquartered Sumo Digital for £919 million.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tencent Music Entertainment Stock Just Dropped

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), the self-proclaimed "leading online music entertainment platform in China," are down 3.5% in 1:55 p.m. EDT trading Monday. The drop happened after Reuters reported that China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined the company and said it would not be permitted to enter into exclusive music copyright agreements in China anymore.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Didi Considers Going Private as China's Tech Crackdown Hammers Investors

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. For some high-profile public figures, escaping to a private life out of the spotlight would be a dream come true. The same applies to some public companies — on Thursday, it was revealed Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is weighing whether to go private, less than two months after its IPO.
Technologyinvesting.com

Tencent Resumes WeChat Signups As Gaming Concerns Persist

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Ltd. has resumed signing up users for its WeChat messaging app, days after suspending registrations for unspecified technical upgrades. WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, halted signups last week to undergo a “security technical upgrade” to comply with regulations. The company said...
Businesskfgo.com

China’s indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Worries over the developer’s debt and the potential for systemic financial risk...
MarketsFortune

U.S. markets inch to record highs, while Chinese firms face Beijing backlash

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in with a special PM edition of the newsletter over the next week while Bernhard takes a well-deserved break.

Comments / 0

Community Policy