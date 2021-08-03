Cancel
Travel

Nine fine water adventures

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says summer better than fun in the water, and these nine destinations offer a wide-range of slides and chutes to entertain the entire family. Of course, the man-made ones are destinations unto themselves, but we’ve thrown in a couple that rely solely on nature to provide breathtaking fun. Wild...

Kinston, NCKinston Free Press

Sell out: Kinston's Lions Water Adventure makes a big splash

Lions Water Adventure water park reopened May 29 after renovations and people were practically busting the gates down trying to get in. The park opened after being closed for the season and was even able to remain open last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing and capacity protocols in place.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Adventure Awaits At This Drive-Thru Safari Park In Wisconsin

In Marshfield Wisconsin, you can visit Wildwood Zoo in two ways. You can park your car and stroll the shaded paths and take in the zoo’s impressive animal exhibits. Or you can also take a driving safari that allows you to see some amazing animals from the comfort of your vehicle. You might forget you’re […] The post Adventure Awaits At This Drive-Thru Safari Park In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Log Cabin Resort & Campground In Wisconsin May Just Be Your New Favorite Destination

In Wisconsin’s wild Northern forests, you’ll find a throwback campground that offers a classic family-friendly travel experience. Log Cabin Resort & Campground offers an outstanding mix of outdoor recreation and fun on a Northwoods river. At the end of the day, you can relax in the cozy comfort of a timeless and well-built log cabin. It’s the perfect destination for those who want to recharge and connect with nature.
Travelwestsidenewsny.com

New adventures and glamping “On the Canals”

The NYS Canal Corporation recently announced a new program, On the Canals, a series of free excursions at five locations, including Medina, Palmyra-Macedon, Waterloo, Montezuma, and Amsterdam. From kayaking, biking, and boating, to fishing and birding – there is an On the Canals experience for adventurers of all skill levels.
Accidentstrawickinternational.com

An Adventure of a Lifetime Postponed

Sometimes Life Happens & Adventures Are Put On Hold. As many of you are aware, our very own Curt Carlson was going to take on an adventure that is considered one of the toughest challenges for adventure travelers in the Western Hemisphere. Unfortunately for Curt and all of us who were planning on following his travel journey, he experienced an injury while training and will not be able to go on his mountain hiking adventure.
Safety Harbor, FLcityofsafetyharbor.com

Active Teen Adventure Camp

Go on an active adventure that will test you, but more importantly, you will have fun! Activities will include swimming, kayaking, beach runs, fitness training, and much more! Face coverings are required in city vehicles. Ages 11-17.
Travelvivaglammagazine.com

Kauai, The True Adventure Destination

Kauai, Hawaii offers a relaxed, tropical vacation with a lot of personality! As a backdrop for many notable films, such as Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Hook, King Kong, Avatar, and Raiders of the Lost Arc, it’s likely you’ve seen the lush beauty of this Garden Island on countless big screens dating back decades. But there’s nothing like seeing the towering green mountains, cascading falls, and beautiful hidden beaches in person.
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Colorado’s Quandary Peak is a Super-Popular Hike—But the Views Are Worth the Crowds

Hiking has its hidden gems—obscure, spectacular trails that get little attention and less traffic. Colorado’s 14ers are not among them: The highest mountains in the state see hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. But there’s a reason for that. We’re sharing this story on hiking Quandary Peak—one of the state’s most spectacular, popular 14ers—for free. Members can read our full-length round-up of this and 9 other perfect ridge-hiking adventures right now. Not a member? Sign up today.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Collapsible Adventure Bags

Canadian company Rux has launched a brilliantly designed adventure bag that is designed to offer versatility in use and carrying options in a wide variety of environments and scenarios. The Rux 70 combines some of the best advantages of soft and hard backpacks. The bag's base and lid are crafted...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

The Cirque of the Towers Is an Unforgettable Granite Playground

Let us be your guide to the world’s best hiking. Join Outside+ and get access to our full-length subscriber-exclusive content, including our print edition, plus Outside’s other magazines, event entries, and more. Become an Outside+ member today. The 600-foot scramble from Jackass Pass down to Lonesome Lake might be in...
TV & Videosonthewater.com

On The Water’s Angling Adventures Presents Offshore Tilefish

On The Water’s Angling Adventures’ host Jimmy Fee heads offshore, not for tuna and marlin, but to fish the bottom for tilefish, rosefish, and the other species that live in 1,000 feet of water. Catch the action on NBC Sports Boston Sunday August 8 at 10 AM and 6 PM....
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Go Valley Kids

Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest: A Family Adventure In The Woods And On The Waters Awaits You

A very reasonable drive from Green Bay or the Fox Cities, The Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest is a great location to plan your next family day trip or camping adventure! This 12,400-acre forest encompasses some of the most beautiful segments of the Peshtigo River in Oconto and Marinette counties. A favorite destination of paddlers, anglers, and hikers alike, the Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest is a breathtaking destination for you and your family to enjoy in every season.
Hobbiesnny360.com

Family camping fun: How to enjoy the outdoors overnight

Camping, in all its modern manifestations, has become an increasingly popular go-to strategy for families eager to get outside. Whether you pop into a van or toss up the tents, the fresh air can provide genuine relief from toasty temperatures, changing travel protocols and the latest challenges to work/life balance. If you are inclined to camp with the kids, here are five ideas to consider.
HobbiesHerald Democrat

J.B. Webb — The water lasts forever and the adventure never ends

To my readers who might have wondered if I had quit writing after a no show in the paper last week the answer is no: I just had a bunch of things happen that had to be taken care of. Poor old Tombstone has been in the garage so long she had to be having visions of the old boat bone yard coming for her. Charlie also had some things to do so fishing took a back burner to life.
New Braunfels, TXportasouthjetty.com

A fine specimen

Michael Rodriguez of New Braunfels holds a 61-inch, 70-pound ling he caught while on a 9-hour trip on the Scat Cat out of Fisherman’s Wharf on Saturday, July 17. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from...
Travelmouseinfo.com

Disneyland Resort continues phased reopening with more dining, character options

Disneyland Resort continues moving along with its phased reopening with even more dining options returning to the Happiest Place on Earth including across the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa plus more character dining option, too!. Below are details for additional reopening restaurant locations at the Disneyland...
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
Flathead County, MTworldatlas.com

Avalanche Lake, Montana

Avalanche Lake is located in Glacier National Park, in Flathead County, Montana. The lake is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, and border Bearhat Mountain and the Sperry Glacier. The lake is surrounded by steep cliffs on three sides, with massive waterfalls cascading from the "hanging valley" formed by Sperry Glacier. It can only be reached through using the famous Avalanche Lake Trail. The entire trail is 4.5 miles long, beginning from the Trail of the Cedars trailhead and arriving at the lake somewhere along its midway point. With climbs of 324 feet a mile, the trail's highest elevation reaches up to 4,031 feet. The park terrain is diverse, consisting of mountains, glaciers, valley, bridge, bush, creek, beach, and the lake alike.

