Taylor Moore celebrates after winning the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR) As he was attempting to make his winner’s speech on the 18th green a week ago, Taylor Moore felt the constant buzzing of his phone in his back pocket – the type of alerts that only come for a pro golfer following a victory. Clutching his first Korn Ferry Tour trophy on the walk to his next obligation, he had to sneak a peek when he noticed the most important call of all was coming in – a facetime from his parents.