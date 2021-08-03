28-Year-Old Shot Outside South Philadelphia Sports Bar, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old is in critical condition after Philadelphia Police say he was shot outside a sports bar in South Philadelphia’s Whitman neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2700 block of South Front Street. The Philadelphia Police Department says the victim was in the sport bar’s parking lot when he was shot in the chest.

Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

