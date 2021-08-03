Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

28-Year-Old Shot Outside South Philadelphia Sports Bar, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old is in critical condition after Philadelphia Police say he was shot outside a sports bar in South Philadelphia’s Whitman neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2700 block of South Front Street. The Philadelphia Police Department says the victim was in the sport bar’s parking lot when he was shot in the chest.

Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

4 People Shot In Drive-By Shooting In Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened at Germantown and Erie Avenues. Two of the victims are in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. An 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were shot in the leg. They are in stable condition. Police are searching for the gunmen and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

4 People Shot In Drive-By Shooting During Sidewalk Sale In Franklinville, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at Germantown and Erie Avenues. Police believe this shooting happened at a makeshift sidewalk sale where people were selling clothes and shoes and other similar items. Two of the victims, a 34-year-old man, and another male are in critical condition. Police say an 18-year-old woman believed to be an innocent bystander was shot in both legs and is in stable condition. A 33-year-old man who was shot is also in stable condition. The area where this shooting happened is a very...
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Announce Arrest Of Teen In Shooting Of 7 People Outside Golf & Social Club, Highlight Encouraging Trend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police announced an arrest in a major case Wednesday, as well as encouraging trends in the city’s fight against gun violence. A 16-year-old boy now faces seven counts of attempted murder for a March 26 shooting outside of the Golf & Social Club on Delaware Avenue in Fishtown. Police are still looking for a second shooter. “We’ve always believed that people know who was involved,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish said. “We got one of them. Now we’re doing everything we can by tracing the steps and looking into the connection of the individual we have in...
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Crash In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved accident. It happened near Montgomery Drive and Belmont Avenue in Fairmount Park, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A Philadelphia Police female officer, assigned to narcotics, was struck by a gray Toyota Corolla. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time. No word on what led up to that accident.
Chester, PA
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot Dead In Car In Chester, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Chester, Delaware County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday 9th and Kerlin Streets. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Walter Clark Jr., was found shot in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
Montgomery County, PA
CBS Philly

Officers Shoot, Kill Man After He Pointed Gun At Officers In Plymouth Township, Stabbed Mother: Police

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An investigation is underway after a fatal police-involved shooting in Montgomery County. Officers were called to Plymouth Garden Apartments in Plymouth Township at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an armed subject. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man armed with a handgun and a woman outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man reportedly did not comply with officers’ commands and was shot when he pointed the gun at them. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Police say the woman suffering from stab wounds was the man’s mother. She was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. County detectives were called to investigate, as is the protocol in officer-involved shootings, authorities said. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot While Crossing Street In Hunting Park, SUV Struck By Gunfire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hunting Park that left a woman injured and a driver badly shaken. It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Old York Road on Tuesday. Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot while crossing the street. She’s in stable condition. An SUV in the area was also struck by gunfire, the driver was not hit, but was left badly shaken by the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road. Police say the officer had just gotten off work and was riding his motorcycle home when he was struck by a gray SUV. “No further description because the off-duty officer was knocked into the air, knocked off his bike, so he didn’t get a good look at this vehicle that hit him, but the vehicle then left the scene which is a crime,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The officer broke his leg in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say they’ll check surveillance footage to help track down the hit-and-run driver.
Burlington County, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Burlington County Elderly Couple Caught In Millville

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Burlington County say the man accused of breaking into his elderly neighbors’ home and assaulting them before stealing their car is now in custody. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed 44-year-old Rhys Lershe, of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, was arrested in Millville Wednesday night. Investigators say Lershe entered the victims’ residence through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima and assaulted the couple before leaving in their vehicle. The couple reportedly called the police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the assault. The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Officials say Lershe was arrested around 7:45 p.m. without incident. Westampton Township Police are expected to release more information in the morning. An investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Frustrated Over Gun Violence, West Philadelphia Neighbors Create Watch Group

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors in West Philadelphia are frustrated over the gun violence plaguing their streets, and they are banding together to try and fix it. During a Wednesday night meeting at the Cookman Beloved Community Baptist Church, it became apparent the residents needed to step forward. “We are the ones we are waiting for,” Saj Purple Blackwell, co-founder of the Blackwell Culture Alliance, said. “We do not have to wait for someone to do it for us.” Blackwell’s group is creating a community watch team to hopefully keep an eye on the streets. “We believe boots on the ground is how you...
Mercer County, NJ
CBS Philly

Trenton Man Charged In Deadly Sunday Shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mercer County say they have arrested the suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a 30-year-old man. Matthew Tanner, 36, of Trenton, was arrested Tuesday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He faces a first-degree murder charge, along with multiple weapon offenses. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Officers responded to the area and found Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing, lying in the street. He was shot in the face and body multiple times. The investigation continues, and anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Cleaning Gun, Shoots And Kills 22-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bustleton, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tragic accident in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood. Police say a man cleaning his gun, accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Clark Street near Murray Street. Police say the 22-year-old man was cleaning his gun inside of the home, when the gun discharged, shooting the man’s 22-year-old girlfriend in the neck. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Elderly Man, Woman Killed In West Philadelphia Multi-Home Fire, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two elderly people were killed in a multi-home fire in West Philadelphia Monday evening. Police say they received several 911 calls about five homes on fire on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street around 5:25 p.m. Police say an elderly woman was found in a second-floor bedroom of a home, and an elderly man was found on the first floor. Both were pronounced dead. A neighbor says the victims were disabled. “I’ve never seen nothing like it before in my life. The flames were shooting out the window, the windows were exploding. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Wanda Brackett said. An 11-year-old boy was transported to Jefferson Hospital for smoke inhalation and a cut to his left foot. A 28-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Both she and the boy are in stable condition, according to police. There is no word at this time on what started the fire. The Red Cross is assisting four families affected by the fire.
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Service Resumes After Officials Say Man Died On Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA service is up and running again after officials say a man died on the Broad Street Line. Eyewitness News was at the North Philadelphia station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. SEPTA says there will be some delays while they get back on schedule. The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still unclear at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hoping National Night Out Events Build Trust With Police, Stop Bloodshed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As gun violence continues to surge across Philadelphia, the city hosted more than 300 National Night Out events Tuesday, hoping it will build trust with police and help stop the bloodshed. The goal of National Night Out is to improve police-community relations. Families and police came together at a parking lot by the Lowe’s and ShopRite at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue. This event means a lot to the community in West Philadelphia because of all the civil unrest from last year. “We want everyone to know this is the Philadelphia we know and love,” one man said. Families came out...
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Body Found In Northeast Philadelphia Positively Identified As Missing Woman Casey Johnston: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 the Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified a body found Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia as Casey Johnston. Johnston, 26, went missing on July 10. According to the medical examiner, Johnston’s cause of death is listed as blunt impact trauma caused by an accident. BREAKiNG: Sources confirm @PhiladelphiaGov’s Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia as Casey Johnston. @CBSPhilly #bringcaseyhome — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 2, 2021 More than three weeks since anyone last saw Johnston, police found her body Sunday. “During the search this afternoon, members of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit located...
Westville, NJ
CBS Philly

Man, 3 Young Girls Killed In Westville Crash Were Not Wearing Seatbelts, Police Say

WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators say the four victims killed when their vehicle struck a utility pole in Westville Saturday night were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash left three young girls dead — ages 9, 8, and 5 — as well as the father of two of the victims. Killed in the one-car wreck was George Ritter, his daughters Alivia and Elise, and Ritter’s niece, Kenzie. Police say the 1987 black Ford Mustang struck a pole on Gateway Blvd just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ritter, 34, was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. The three young...
Princeton, NJ
CBS Philly

Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Lenox House In Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Princeton. The flames broke out at Lenox House, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. That’s a building used primarily for offices on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary Library. The building was empty at the time.   No one was injured. BREAKING: We have #CHOPPER3 live on scene with @aerialnewsbert as the aerial photog for this 2-Alarm building fire in #Princeton. RT-206 remains CLOSED in both directions between Elm Rd and RT-27 with detours in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/fY0FRcilxI — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 3, 2021 The seminary is not affiliated with Princeton University.  
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Body Matching Description Of Casey Johnston Found Near Area Car Was Located, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The body found during the search for missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston, matches the description of the 26-year-old, according to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. During a press conference Sunday, Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said the body matched the description of and is believed to be Johnston. “I feel pretty comfortable it is her,” Krimmel said. Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon. A preliminary investigation shows Johnston, while driving...

