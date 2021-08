It looked like the Tigers may have gotten the final say in matters when an error in the top of the tenth inning put them in scoring position before a double drove in a run to make it 9-8 in favor of the visitors. Fortunes switched though in the bottom of the same inning when the Tigers committed an error of their own, allowing Crabs designated hitter Ethan Smith to slide into home, just beating out a bouncing ball at the plate, to bring the score even again. Finally, in the bottom of the 11th inning, Gabe Giosso worked a walk before reaching third on an error and Andrew Allanson brought him home with a walk-off single that sent the players and fans home happy with a final score of 10-9.