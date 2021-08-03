Flour 101: Varieties of White Flours and When to Use Them

You can’t just substitute all-purpose flour for cake flour – and here’s why. Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Cake flour – you know, the one that comes in a box, rather than a bag? – makes for some of the fluffiest and most softly-textured cakes around, and if a recipe requires it, it’s a good idea to grab yourself a box – or make your own. Here we reveal the “what, why, and how (to DIY it)” of cake flour, so read on if you want tall, fluffy, soft slices of cake to be part of your cake-making (and eating) future. Below you will find answers to any and all of your cake flour queries, such as what is cake flour? what is in cake flour? what is the difference between all-purpose flour and cake flour? and, perhaps most importantly: how do I make cake flour? – among others.