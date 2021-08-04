Hopkinsville Council Approves Monthly Trash Collection Rate Increase
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Hopkinsville City Council approved an ordinance increasing the residential trash and garbage collection rates. Hopkinsville Solid Waste General Manager Tony Sicari brought the proposed rate increase before the Committee of the Whole at its last meeting, citing the increase would help offset rising service costs. The ordinance forwarded to City Council for first reading increases the monthly garbage collection rate to $25 for apartments, economy, and residences.www.whvoradio.com
