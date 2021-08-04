Cancel
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Calls Out 'Tasteless' Kidney Transplant Reference on The Good Fight, Encourages Organ Donation

By Naledi Ushe
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez is calling out a "tasteless" joke that aired on The Good Fight earlier this month about her kidney transplant. "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," Gomez, 29, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday.

People

People

