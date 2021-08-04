Cancel
NFL

49ers are signing B.W. Webb

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers are signing cornerback B.W. Webb to a one-year deal, his agent, Sunny Shah, announced on social media. Webb recently worked out for the team. The 49ers’ cornerback depth has taken a hit with Emmanuel Moseley on the COVID-19 reserve list and Tim Harris (groin) and Dontae Johnson (foot) nursing injuries.

When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.

