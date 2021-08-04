Cancel
NFL

Amari Cooper “real close” to 100 percent

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmari Cooper remains on the physically unable to perform list after ankle surgery in January. But the Cowboys star receiver is close to returning, he said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t say I’m quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid, but I’m real close,” Cooper said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I can do everything, maybe a little better, just because I’ve been rehabbing so hard. Just trying to be the best Amari Cooper that I can be, trying to be better than I’ve ever been. I’ve been talking to myself a lot lately about how I want this year to be different than any other year that I’ve played football.”

