Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 1115 PM MDT. * At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving south through the area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen on the Vics Peak burn scar. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the Vics Peak burn scar. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.