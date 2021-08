Do you have heat or lighting bills hanging over your head? Energy companies will begin disconnecting soon. The Energy Assistance Program may be able to help. The program year has been extended, and funding is still available for households living in Beltrami or Cass County for help with heating and electric bills. If you have not applied since October 2020 and meet the NEW income guidelines, you may be eligible. Both renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit your application has been extended to Sept. 1.