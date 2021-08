The head of a Ukraine-based NGO helping Belarusians fleeing persecution has been found hanged in a park in Kyiv.Vitaly Shishov’s body was found near his home in the Ukrainian capital, a day after he was reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run.Police have opened an investigation ino the case, saying his mobile phone and other personal belongings were missing at the scene of the crime. They are treating the incident as suspicious – possibly a murder dressed up as a suicide.On Tuesday evening, police said they had recovered Mr Shishov’s phone, a potential source of...