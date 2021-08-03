Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Not feeling like August…just yet

By Lou Scally
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight we’ll see variably cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures once again. Tune into my WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdvm#5p 6p Mon Fri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTRF

Not out of the woods just yet for rain this afternoon

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Expect to see more sun than clouds today thanks to weak high pressure building into our west, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb, meaning it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We are not fully out of the woods from scattered rain showers this afternoon. A pesky upper level disturbance overhead has the potential to ripple off a pop up shower or two later today. Coverage for rain activity should be less than what occurred yesterday, but the potential is there for a stray shower or isolated storm to develop. Winds will be fairly calm for most of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temps bottoming out in the mid to low 60s.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Heat and humidity arrive this weekend, but until then, enjoy the un-August like weather

Under clear to mostly clear skies, low temperatures tonight will once again be in the 60s and it will feel comfortable. Thursday, most of the area will once again be dry, but a few showers may crop up west of I-81 during the afternoon to evening hours. The coastal front, that is currently stationary to our south, will move off the coast, allowing another round of high pressure to impact our weather as we end the week. As a result, we’ll keep conditions on the dry side with only isolated instances of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, a disturbance in the atmosphere will move across the area, bringing some showers/storms possible over the higher terrain, otherwise, it is forecast to be mainly dry. Forecasted temperatures are expected will be in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, and into next week, the heat and humidity make a return, resulting in a slight chance for pop-up storms, as well, during the peak heating in the afternoon. Summer has not gone away just yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy