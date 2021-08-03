Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

The Chaffee County BOCC, Department of Human Services has an

Mountain Mail
 1 day ago

The Chaffee County BOCC, Department of Human Services has an opening for a Social Caseworker - Generalist. This position provides intake and/or ongoing casework services for a variety of program areas such as child abuse and neglect cases and youth in conflict cases. It also includes services such as placement of clients into foster and/or day care homes and institutions, emergency on-call availability and response, arrangement for and monitoring of core services, supervises visits with parents, testifies in court, transportation for clients and family to promote successful completion of treatment plans, adoptions, and information and referral services. Minimum education is BA but MA preferred with a social services focus. Pay range is $48,000 to $65,000 annually. Full County benefits include health insurance, retirement plan, disability insurance, paid leaves and holidays. Application and a copy of the job description are available on-line at: chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Email County application, 3 reference letters and resume to: monica.haskell@state.co.us Position is open until filled. For more information, please call Monica at: 719-530-2500 EOE.

www.themountainmail.com

