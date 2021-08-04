Cancel
CDC extends eviction moratorium impacting 12 Nevada counties

By Kristen Hackbarth
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, but limited the action to counties experiencing substantial to high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Nevada Health Response said 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties meet that criteria, including Washoe County. The federal ban on evictions during...

Comments / 3

This Is Reno

This Is Reno

Reno, NV
ABOUT

ThisisReno is your source for daily Reno news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

 https://thisisreno.com/
Public HealthCentre Daily

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

US CDC now recommends masks in 5 Maine counties, including Penobscot

Five Maine counties are now seeing high enough coronavirus transmission that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask-wearing indoors, according to data released by the agency on Tuesday. Masks are now recommended in Penobscot and Lincoln counties in addition to Somerset, Waldo and York counties, all...
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
Posted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID Update

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday, his office says. Meanwhile, Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. And Chicago has added five states and Puerto Rico to its travel advisory, recommending...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Nebraska Statefox42kptm.com

CDC: COVID-19 transmission by county in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — By county, Nebraska had some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 transmission in the country last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Low transmission is marked in blue, while red means high. Many Nebraska's most populated counties are in the red, meaning...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Michigan Health Dept. Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines for the Upcoming School Year

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidelines in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming school year. The latest guidelines for parents and students have been updated to reflect recent changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as masking recommendations have changed due to the rapid spread of the delta variant.

