Sorum will not seek reelection to Bloomington Board of Education
Several candidates have filed for November’s Bloomington Board of Education election, and one board member has announced he will not seek re-election. Jim Sorum announced that he will wrap up his 29 years on the school board at the conclusion of this year and is not filing for reelection. He took a hiatus after his first 21 years on the board, but returned two years later. After two additional terms, he is walking away again.www.hometownsource.com
