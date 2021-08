What would you do for a friend? Would you walk away if that friend was attacked?. We all have a friend, a friend who has given us everything we have, a friend who has given us everything we are, every cell and atom of who we are. A friend who sustains us, refreshes us, entertains us, inspires us. That friend has been under attack for a long time, by people who either don’t know better or don’t care, usually under corporate aegis, such as oil, gas and coal companies.