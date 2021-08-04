Cancel
Topeka, KS

One of these two Topekans will be city’s next mayor

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KSNT) – The list of people wanting to be Topeka’s next mayor was cut down to two candidates Tuesday evening. With all election precincts reporting, Mike Padilla and Leo Cangiani will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. After current Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced she wouldn’t seek reelection as she was quitting politics, five candidates including Padilla, Cangiani, Patrick Klick, Daniel Brown and John Lauer joined in the race. A current city council member, Mike Padilla was the only candidate for mayor before the other four hopped in last-minute before the entry deadline in June.

