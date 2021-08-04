Cancel
Congress & Courts

Ohio House primary ends in defeat for progressives

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ohio state Sen Nina Turner was defeated in the House primary for Ohio’s 11th House district by Shontel Brown after a contest that devolved into a proxy fight between the establishment and left wings of the Democratic Party. The outcome was a painful defeat for the faction of the...

