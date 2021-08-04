Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday to repair the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain in his right arm. Glasnow sustained the injury in his throwing arm during a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 14. The 27-year-old will miss the rest of the season and is coming to grips with the possibility that he will miss the entire 2022 campaign as well.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Kyle Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Era#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nelson Cruz kept out of Rays' lineup Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Cruz is taking a seat for the matinee after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Tuesday. He is 5-for-21 with 5 strikeouts over the last five contests. Austin Meadows is playing designated hitter in place of Cruz and batting cleanup in Wednesday's matinee. Randy Arozarena is moving to left field in place of Meadows and Brett Phillips is making a start in right. Arozarena, who went 3-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday, is hitting third.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier resting for Rays' matinee Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Alexander Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays are giving the lefty-hitting Kiermaier a routine breather against the Orioles' southpaw. Brett Phillips is replacing Kiermaier in center field and the last spot in the lineup.
MLBchatsports.com

Tyler Glasnow interviews Rays’ top pitcher Brett Phillips

What are the two elements that, once combined, could create the perfect storm of delight and charm for Tampa Bay Rays fans? How about Tyler Glasnow and Brett Phillips on the same podcast?. Well, this week Jomboy Media’s The Chris Rose Rotation had co-host Glasnow grill his teammate and fellow...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rays hit with brutal Tyler Glasnow injury update

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has been hit with an awful injury update that will end his season. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the hard-throwing righty will undergo Tommy John Surgery on his partially torn UCL. As noted, there is the slightest chance he could steer...
MLBESPN

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

DETROIT -- Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2021 season and most or all of 2022, the team announced Tuesday. Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts this season. He last pitched on June 4, then went on the injured list with a strained forearm.
MLBthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay Rays suffer triple setback

After climbing within a half-game of first place in the American League East, the Rays had a triple setback Monday. Not only did they lose to lowly Baltimore 6-1, but the Rays also had to deal with injuries to two key players. All-Star catcher Mike Zunino left after three innings...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies Peter Lambert making big strides coming back from Tommy John surgery

One hundred games into the season, the Rockies own a 43-57 record. Naturally, next season is on their minds. At least part of the time. In that context, manager Bud Black received a boost Tuesday. He watched right-hander Peter Lambert, who’s working his way back from Tommy John surgery, throw...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throws off mound

Glasnow (elbow) threw off a mound Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow's session came while he was in Texas for a follow-up visit regarding his elbow. He's been optimistic for a while now that he'll return before the end of the season, and he's making steady progress, though when exactly he'll make it back is not yet clear.
BaseballMLB

Glasnow expected to have Tommy John

ST. PETERSBURG -- If the Rays are going to make another deep run through October, they’ll likely have to do so without ace Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow will meet on Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister, and he is expecting that Tommy John surgery will be recommended to address the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain in his throwing arm. Glasnow said there is an “off chance” that a different method of treatment is recommended, but the 27-year-old right-hander sounded resigned to the idea that he will miss the rest of this year and likely all of the 2022 season as well.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Tyler Glasnow, Kyle Schwarber

The last 48 hours before the trading deadline was absolute madness as a fan. It was also a roller coaster for Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and the rest of the front office. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Even with some rest and rehab, it appears that Tampa Bay...
MLBRecord-Journal

Rays’ Glasnow likely to have surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year. Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs balked at trade talks with Rays that involved Tyler Glasnow

The Chicago Cubs sealed their fate for this year and likely the next couple seasons to come when they traded away their entire core of top players at the MLB Trade Deadline. Everyone knows the story by now as Anthony Rizzo was sent to the Yankees, Javy Baez to the Mets. Kris Bryant went packing to the Giants and Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepara ended up on the White Sox in separate deals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy