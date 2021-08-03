Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s water districts can now apply for funding to carry out repairs and upgrades

By Rachel Mipro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith applications now open, Louisiana communities will have until Sept. 24 to apply for funding to fix their community water and sewer systems. Water systems that apply can receive up to $5 million in funding, using money allocated from federal pandemic aid, with potentially more funding available for water systems that consolidate with others. The Water Sector Program, established by the Louisiana Legislature, has $300 million to disburse.

