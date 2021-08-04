Scottsdale Unified Accused Of Intimidating Parents To Prevent Them From Organizing
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – In what parents describe as an effort to “intimidate” them, an attorney for the Scottsdale Unified School District has put parents on notice to cease and desist from using “SUSD” in their online communications with each other. The chilling notice is in response to the parents’ effort to merely host an information night on July 28 for community members and parents.arizonadailyindependent.com
