It’s Copa Tejas week for Austin FC. The Verde & Black will face both of its in-state rivals this week with the first match coming on Wednesday when Houston Dynamo FC come to town. Austin will then travel to face FC Dallas on Saturday as the three teams will battle it out to lift the trophy in a competition that was formed by supporters from each of the three Clubs. A total of nine matches will be played in the competition and eight will come over the next three months.