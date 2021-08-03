Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Phoenix-Built Radio Premiered At Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Symposium

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA radio produced at General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Scottsdale, Arizona facility, was introduced at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland this week. The new Badger software-defined radio is a compact, 2-channel software-defined radio that provides Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) for ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore voice and data communications.

arizonadailyindependent.com

United States Navy
