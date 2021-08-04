Cancel
Google approves most staff requests to relocate or work remotely

By Mark Bergen
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday. Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.

