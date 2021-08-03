Cancel
Pro Skateboarder From Long Beach, 36-Year-Old Terry Kennedy, Arrested, Charged With 1st Degree Murder

By CBSLA Staff
OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. (CBSLA) – A professional skateboarder from Long Beach, 36-year-old Terry Kennedy, is being held without bail after he allegedly punched and kicked a man from Wheaton who later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1pE4_0bH0iSo600

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 11: Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy attends BET’s “Being Terry Kennedy” skater’s promotional event at North Hollywood Skate Park on October 11, 2010 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Prosecutors allege that Kennedy struck 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun in the head and then kicked him in the torso at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.  on July 27.

The victim later died and an autopsy found the cause of death to be blunt force injuries to the head.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney Office has charged the 36-year-old with first-degree murder.

Kennedy, along with being a well-known skateboarder, has been featured in music videos by artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams. He has also appeared in television shows like “Viva La Bam” and Rob Drydrek’s Fantasy Factory.”

Kennedy was ordered held without bail while he looks for an attorney. His hearing is set to resume Monday.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

