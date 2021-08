Richards (4-0) struck three batters out while allowing a hit over an inning, earning the win over the Mets on Saturday. Richards entered the fifth inning in a tie game with one out and runners on first and second base. He earned his first win with the Blue in his fifth appearance with his new team. Since joining Toronto, he's allowed just one run in 5.2 innings while striking out 11 batters. The 28-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA in and 52 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.