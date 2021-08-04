Cancel
Ohio State

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown wins Democratic nomination for special election in Ohio's 11th Congressional District

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio voters have made a decision in the latest chapter of the Democratic Party's national divide. Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has won the special Democratic primary in the state's 11th Congressional District. The 46-year-old county Democratic Party chair beat out 12 other candidates for the nomination, with her top competitor — former State Sen. Nina Turner — conceding defeat just after 10 p.m.

