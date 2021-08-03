Some residents of shuttered nursing facility not given proper notice, report shows

SOUTHERN INDIANA — A recent state health report shows that nearly half the residents at a now-shuttered skilled nursing facility in New Albany were not given proper notice before they were relocated, and that some weren’t given a choice of where they were going.

On June 15, Chosen Healthcare notified the Indiana Department of Health and the state ombudsman’s office of plans to close New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation on Elm Street in New Albany on Aug. 15, a facility whose residents mostly used Medicaid. Within days, the facility started relocating residents, and as of the end of July, had closed and boarded up the building, weeks ahead of the expected closure.

Indiana code states that before a nursing facility closes, the company that owns it must give 60 days’ notice to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Indiana Department of Health, state Long-term Care Ombudsman, residents, their legal representatives and any other responsible parties.

Unless things like concern for residents’ health or safety call for a faster move, the company also must give residents 30 days’ notice before relocating them to another facility of their choice.

But a survey report completed by the Indiana Department of Health June 25 shows that the facility started moving many of the residents June 18 — 25 of them to a sister facility in Hanover about an hour away from New Albany. They and/or their legal representatives were given notice of discharge within days or their departure, in some cases on the same day.

Nine days after the notice was sent, the News and Tribune reported that some of the residents appeared to be moving, when it was observed that a U-Haul was outside the New Albany facility and that several residents were being loaded onto a bus marked “Hanover Nursing Center.”

At that time, Indiana State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Lynn Clough said that while she was aware of the upcoming closure, her office had not been notified that any residents were already moving. As a representative for long-term care residents’ rights, she works to make sure residents understand the move and have a smooth transition.

The state health report filed in late June shows that many of the residents were moved between June 18 and 25.

“Based on interview and record interview, the facility failed to ensure residents’ and/or residents representatives a timely 30-day notification for 31 of 31 residents,” according to the report, which also included that at least one was not assisted with placement.

According to the document, that resident “indicated he did not want to come back to the sister facility,” and that that facility administrator “had told him the sister facility was the only place that would take him. The resident had called three different facilities and inquired about placement, however those facilities never returned his calls. He agreed to go to the sister facility just so he would have a place to go.”

During an interview with state health staff, the administrator said they had not assisted the resident with placement “and probably should have.” He may have had added issues finding a place by having a sex offender status.

A staff member told health officials another staff member had questioned a resident “at least five times about going to a sister facility,” it reads. “The resident felt as if she was being bullied to go there.”

Others thought they had to go there.

A representative with the Indiana Department of Health said in an email that facilities “are required to notify state agencies, residents and families of planned closures 60 days in advance,” the representative said. “Residents may choose where to relocate and when to do so. There are no penalties for closing early if all residents have found a new home, as was the case for the 67 residents of this facility (New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation.)”

Clough, the state ombudsman, visited the Hanover facility to check on the newly-moved residents, to see how the transition had gone and what they might need.

“I did talk to some people who say that they weren’t given a choice; they were told that Hanover was the place to go,” she said. “But a number of people say that they were given a choice.

“Overall the residents seem happy to be at Hanover. I’m just concerned because of residents’ rights. They do have a right to having their needs and choices and preferences honored. They have a right to have an orientation by the facility — by the New Albany facility — to prepare them for a safe transition and just to make sure that things go smoothly.

“They have those rights and I just want to make sure those rights are upheld.”

Clough said she was still investigating the matter then and would be speaking with legal representatives of residents with cognitive issues, to see how the move went.

A voicemail left with Chosen Healthcare’s human resources department and email sent to the company Tuesday were not returned.

Due to the closure of New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation and two of Chosen Healthcare’s other facilities, Clough is working with other state agencies to form a nursing facility closure team. Representatives include staff from the state department of health, and agencies within the state’s Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), including the Division of Aging, and the Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning,” she said. Clough added that the goal is to share information so when something like this happens, the team can react quickly. “We know nursing home closings can have serious negative effects on residents,” she said in an email. “But closures can go smoothly when the closing facility provides residents with accurate information, good communication, and timely discharge planning. It helps when Long-Term Care Ombudsmen are involved from the beginning of the process. To achieve the overall goal of helping residents move to a new residence while minimizing relocation stress, we will remain focused on best outcomes for residents throughout the process, assure that residents’ choices and preferences are considered and honored, contribute to a resident-focused approach, ensure a safe and timely transfer of residents to their new residences and support the daily routines of residents and nursing home operations.”