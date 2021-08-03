The “Bachelorette” Katie – Episode 8 Recap, Fan Appreciation Party Cancelled, & FBoy Island Releases Next 3 Episodes This Thursday

In case you missed the beginning of the podcast last Thursday, the Reality Steve Fan Appreciation Party set for later this month has been cancelled. With the Delta variant growing, and Vegas being one of the leading cities right now for infections and going back to a mask mandate, although I really didn’t want to cancel my party for the second year in a row even though everyone in attendance would be vaccinated, it was the right call to make unfortunately. The Rio wasn’t thrilled with me hosting a party of almost 100 people once the mandate was handed down, and the liability was just something I didn’t want to possibly have to deal with. So to everyone who purchased flights and were set to come, I apologize and you all have first dibs on next years party – assuming things have died down by then. I always said I didn’t want to have to hold the party if a mask mandate was in place, and when I started promoting this years party on June 8th after Katie’s premiere, Vegas had just lifted their mask mandate and we didn’t really know anything about the Delta variant. Amazing how much things can change in 2 months. We will eventually have the 6th Annual Fan Appreciation Party dammit ha ha. Just not this year. Looking at going back to the normal spot of first weekend in June 2022, but that’s tentative since it’s impossible to predict what’s going on with COVID.